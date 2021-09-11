 Uganda’s president threatens to withdraw troops from Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Uganda’s president threatens to withdraw troops from Somalia

Somalia
By MM 0

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni threatened Thursday to withdraw peacekeeping troops in Somalia who are serving under the African Union’s umbrella.

The threat comes as tension rise in Somalia between different political groups and tribal factions.

Museveni warned that he may decide to remove troops because of political squabbles in the war-torn country.

He said he was tired of endless misunderstandings between Somali leaders, which is he contended is unfortunate.

“The issue in Somalia is when internal forces do not come up to shoulder their responsibilities. They are always against one another. If they did corporate, the situation would have been solved,” he told France 24TV.

Read More
Somalia

Somalia feud threatens to unleash renewed turmoil

MM 0
Af Soomaali

Diiwaan-gelinta Musharaxiinta Aqalka Sare ee…

MM 0

A recent squabble occurred Wednesday when a group of opposition presidential candidates and supporters rejected the government’s plan for upcoming elections.

According to political analysts., such disagreements could lead to a delay in the elections.

Ugandan troops have been in peace keeping mission in Somalia since 2007.

Muqdisho-Somalia

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Egypt pledges support to Somalia, eyeing Horn of Africa…

AMISOM commits to swift and transparent inquiry into Golweyn…

Sixty Al shabaab militants killed in Somalia’s Lower…

Sudan vows to support peace efforts in Somalia

ISIS fighters seize town in northeastern Somalia

UN calls for protection of aid workers amid crisis in…

The Afghanistan model for Somali peace negotiations

Somalia’s electoral process facing headwinds amid quest for…

How Lessons Learned in Somalia Might Have Prevented…

The situation in Somalia could turn to chaos if unchecked

Somali poll boss accuses FMS leaders of ‘interference’

Somalia sets 31 August deadline for operators to register,…

Arab League chief pledges support for Somalia during talks…

Al-Azhar Grand Imam welcomes Somali PM in Cairo, receive an…

Somalia: Egypt, Somalia Mull Boosting Cooperation At…

Security experts warn Al-shabab may try to emulate Taliban…

Somalia’s opposition raises concern over ‘how elections have…

Is The US Warming Up To Working At Berbera?

SNA kills seven Al-Shabab fighters, destroys bases in Lower…

PM Roble jets off to Egypt

1 of 270

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Sunny Leone Sex Videos xxx18 سكس
Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.