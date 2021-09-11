Uganda’s president threatens to withdraw troops from Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni threatened Thursday to withdraw peacekeeping troops in Somalia who are serving under the African Union’s umbrella.

The threat comes as tension rise in Somalia between different political groups and tribal factions.

Museveni warned that he may decide to remove troops because of political squabbles in the war-torn country.

He said he was tired of endless misunderstandings between Somali leaders, which is he contended is unfortunate.

“The issue in Somalia is when internal forces do not come up to shoulder their responsibilities. They are always against one another. If they did corporate, the situation would have been solved,” he told France 24TV.

A recent squabble occurred Wednesday when a group of opposition presidential candidates and supporters rejected the government’s plan for upcoming elections.

According to political analysts., such disagreements could lead to a delay in the elections.

Ugandan troops have been in peace keeping mission in Somalia since 2007.

Muqdisho-Somalia