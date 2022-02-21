Ugandan police soldiers honoured for service in Somalia

Read Time: 1 Minute, 36 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The African Union Mission (AMISOM) has awarded medals to a contingent of Uganda Formed Police Unit (FPU) personnel to recognise their contribution to peace and security in Somalia.

The 160 police personnel from the Uganda FPU 9th contingent are set to return home after completing one year and three months of service with AMISOM.

The AMISOM personnel supported their Somali Police Force (SPF) counterparts to secure the elections. They also performed duties such as guarding government installations, conducting patrols, ensuring public order, guarding VIPs and high-level events.

A ceremony to award the medals took place in Mogadishu on Sunday, witnessed by AMISOM Police leadership.

The AMISOM Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Augustine Magnus Kailie, hailed the outgoing contingent for their professionalism and contribution to the Somalia peace process.

AIGP Kailie added, “I want to commend you for your courage. Now it is time for you to go home. It is not easy to be on a mission like this.”

AIGP Kailie also hailed the contingent for the cordial working relationship with their counterparts from the Nigeria Police Force during the performance of the mandated tasks.

The AMISOM Police Reforms, Restructuring and Development Coordinator, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Maxwell Chikunguru, hailed the personnel for contributing to the successful implementation of the AMISOM Police mandate.

“For the period you have been here, we have registered achievements because of your dedication and your support. Thank you for excelling in your duties,” said Chikunguru.

Also, during the ceremony, the outgoing FPU contingent commander, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hellen Obol, handed over duties to the new commander, Superintendent of Police (SP) Esau Opio Atorom.

In her remarks, SSP Obol hailed the officers and personnel of the outgoing contingent for contributing to the Somali peace process.

“Thank you very much for your commitment, hard work and teamwork and your contribution towards making peace happen,” remarked SSP Obol.

Sources: AMISOM

