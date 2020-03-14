Ugandan, Ethiopian leaders discuss regional peace, security

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his visiting Ethiopian counterpart Sahle-Work Zewde on Friday discussed the peace and security situation in Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia.

The two leaders condemned the recent attempted assassination of Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and encouraged all parties to Sudan’s peace process to negotiate for the good of the country, according to a joint statement issued at the end of Zewde’s one-day visit.

The leaders also said the formation of the transitional unity government in South Sudan is a key milestone in South Sudan’s peace process, urging all the parties to commit to the restoration of peace and stability in South Sudan.

On the situation in Somalia, the leaders said the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) needs to continue supporting the Somali government to strengthen its capacity to maintain peace and stability ahead of the upcoming elections.

“They reiterated the need for AMISOM to maintain a strong presence in Somalia and to avoid the premature demands for a troop drawdown, which would affect the gains made so far,” the statement said.

Since 2007, the African Union has deployed peacekeeping troops in Somalia to help stabilize the horn of African country.

The United Nations Security Council has approved a gradual reduction of the troops with Somali forces eventually taking over.

Sources: Xinhua