Uganda sends troops to Somalia despite end of AMISOM mandate

Kampala, Uganda — The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi has sent off yet another batch of Ugandan troops under Battle Group 35(UGA BAG XXXV) to Somalia to serve under the AMISOM.

The sendoff happened at the Peace Support Operations-Training Centre in Singo, Nakaseke district after the troops completed a four months pre-mission training.

“Do the right job when you reach Somalia and make sure you return safely. Al-Shabaab is a big problem. You have to be so vigilant and make sure they have no freedom to create more terrorists,” said Gen Mbadi.

He encouraged troops to practice what they have learnt while in Somalia since they are literally ambassadors of Uganda in Somalia.

“UPDF is built on the fundamentals of discipline and selfless service. Be good will ambassadors while in Somalia,” he said.

The CDF cautioned troops against irresponsible behavior which can lead to the spread of diseases like HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis and the current global COVID-19.

The army chief also commended training partners from United Kingdom for helping in building the capacity of UPDF troops enroute to Somalia, saying such trainings brighten one’s war experience for present and future operations.

The commander of Battle Group XXV Col BR Kashemeza was applauded for a job well done.

The Commandant of the training centre , Brig Maximus Gumisiriza commended Battle Group 35 soldiers for being determined and focused.

He encouraged soldiers to maintain discipline, professionalism and flexibility while in Somalia.

According to Brig Gen Gumisiriza, the group acquired skills in artillery management, mission enhancement, environmental awareness, basic combat and tactics, ideological orientation, and mind set change, among others.

The development comes on the backdrop of a new mandate given to UPDF and other troop contributing countries in Somalia after the elapse of the AMISOM after serving for 15 years.

AMISOM has since changed into the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia(ATMIS).

Whereas AMISOM was charged with keeping peace in Somalia, ATMIS will be charged with overseeing the building of the capacity of the institutions of the Somali government in preparation for the full control of affairs by the government in Mogadishu.

