UAE suspends building military base in Berbera

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The United Arab Emirati government has canceled all plans it wanted to build a military base in Berbera of Somaliland.

It is unclear why UAE suspended the military base building in Somaliland.

Dubai has had a military base in Eritrea since 2015, but has withdrawn its plans to build another base in Berbera, the National newspaper reported.

It did not disclose any reasons why the plan was suspended.

In 2017, Somaliland’s parliament unanimously voted on a deal that would allow the UAE to establish a naval base in Berbera.

But, Somali parliament strongly opposed the plan being voted by the self-declared state Parliament of Somaliland.

The Federal parliament of Somalia aslo approved a motion urging the United Arab Emirates to stop building that base and leave the country.

