UAE sends 2nd batch of aid supplies to Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — United Arab Emirates has dispatched tons of humanitarian aid to Somalia on Tuesday amid efforts to help millions of people effected by a severe drought in several parts in south and central Somalia.

An Emirati cargo plane carrying the second batch of aid supplies has landed at airport in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The aid delivery comes a weeks after Somalia and United Arab Emirates announced to normalise their diplomatic relations.

Monday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that an estimated 4.3 million people have been affected by the severe drought which is ravaging several parts of Somalia.

It said the escalating drought has seen some 271,000 have abandoned their homes in search of water, food and pasture.

The UN also warned that the drought is projected to intensify as Somalia faces the risk of a fourth consecutive failed rainy season in early 2022.

