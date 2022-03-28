U.S. says Somalia’s economic reform is at risk due to election delays

Read Time: 56 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The U.S. embassy in the capital Mogadishu says Somalia’s much-delayed election is risking the country’s path to achieving successful economic reform and debt relief.

In a Twitter post, the U.S. embassy said that the continued political uncertainty and election delays would make it difficult for Somalia to access financial support from donors.

The embassy says the election delays could also put the IMF’s support at risk of stalling.

This comes after the U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Lary Andre held talks with World Bank Country Director Kristina in the capital Mogadishu.

Both Andre and Svensson expressed concerns over the failure to complete the parliamentary electoral process on time.

Ambassador André and @WorldBank Country Manager Kristina Svensson discussed concern that #Somalia's successful economic reform agenda could suffer a reversal if a government is not in place soon. Continued international financial support and debt relief are at risk. — U.S. Embassy Mogadishu, Somalia (@US2SOMALIA) March 28, 2022

Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it could stop its programme in Somalia in three months if long-postponed national elections encounter new delays.

Somalia’s polls are more than a year behind schedule, with voting for the lower house of parliament due to be completed by March 15 – a 2nd deadline that the country to missed.

