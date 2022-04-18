Two wounded in Al Shabab attack parliament compound in Mogadishu

Read Time: 44 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia –– At least two soldiers have been wounded on Monday after Al Shabab — an Al Qaeda — linked group has carried out a mortar attack on Somalia’s parliament compound in the capital Mogadishu.

Sunday’s mortar attack becomes the second since the new parliament was sworn in on April 14 near Mogadishu airport.

The attack took place as lawmakers were leaving a joint session on the election date of their speaker and deputies, security officer, who asked to be anonymous said.

An estimated 197 lawmakers from the Senate and the Lower House, who held today their first joint session set April 27 and 27 as dates for the elections for the speakers of both houses respectively.

The security in Mogadishu seems to be getting out of hand amid a standoff between the outgoing president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and PM Mohamed Hussein Roble who are fighting for control.

