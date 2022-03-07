Monday, Mar 07, 2022.

Somalia

Two soldiers killed in ambush attack in Dhusamareb

Tuuryare
MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least two soldiers have been killed and another was also wounded on Monday in an ambush attack carried out by gunmen believed to be Ahlu Sunna group in central of Somalia.

Monday’s attack triggered fierce fighting in Dhusamareb town after Turkish-trained Somali commandos clashed with three gunmen, a witness said.

He says two commandos lost their lives during the skirmish while another was also wounded and taken into hospital for medical treatement.

The attackers reportedly fled from the crime scene with two AK-47s they confiscated from the victims.

Somali special forces launched an operation to hunt down the attackers.

The police or the military in the town were unavailable to reach on the phone for comments on Monday’s ambush attack on the town.

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.
