Two soldiers killed as blast hits AU troops in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Two soldiers killed as blast hits AU troops in Somalia

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least two African Union soldiers were killed when a bomb blast targeted an armoured personnel carrier in the outskirts of Shalanbod district in Somalia’s lower Shabelle region.

The blast claimed by an al Shabaab, has ripped through Ugandan soldiers’ convoy, killing at least two soldiers on board.

In an online statement, Somali armed group al Shabaab claimed to have killed at least two soldiers in bomb explosion.

The African Union force in Mogadishu are unavailable to comment on the claims made by al Shabaab.

Shalanbod, an agriculture town lies some 86km (53 miles) south of Mogadishu.

Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group has been battling the weak-western backed Somali government based in the capital, Mogadishu.

The militant group has lost key towns in south and central Somalia to the country’s army and African Union forces after joint military operations.

The insurgent group still holds large swaths in rural areas of Somalia.

