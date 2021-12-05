Two Kenyan soldiers killed, 10 wounded by al Shabab

Read Time: 51 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least two Kenyan soldiers have died and ten others wounded on Saturday in an ambush attack on a police vehicle in Kenya’s Mandera town.

North Eastern Region Police boss Rono Bunei says the police vehicle was heading to the capital Nairobi when heavily armed militants came out of nowhere and sprayed bullets on the vehicle.

Bunei says two police officers had died and ten others wounded in the surprise attack.

He added that wounded were taken into a hospital in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

Saturday’s attack was claimed by al Shabab group.

The group says it killed over a dozen soldiers and burned down two police vehicles.

Mareeg Online could not independently verify the claims.

Al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group carried out similar deadly attacks in Kenyan soul since Nairobi sent its troops into Somalia to join UN-backed peacekeeping mission.

The group’s leadership once vowed to continue their attacks on Kenya unless Nairobi authorities withdraw their military soldiers from Somalia.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com http://mareeg.com