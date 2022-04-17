Two dead as electoral member’s convoy hit by blast in Jowhar

Read Time: 45 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least two security soldiers have been killed on Sunday in a roadside bomb attack targeting a vehicle carrying members of Somalia’s federal election committee in Jowhar town, some 91km north of the capital Mogadishu.

Sunday’s blast, witnesses said, was remotely-controlled land mine, was intended to target a HILUX vehicle driven by Eng Mahad Omar Abdi, a member of the Federal Electoral Commission, as he was heading to the airport of Jowhar town.

According to reports, Eng Mahad survived the blast but two of his bodyguards were killed and another was injured. He was taken to Jowhar hospital in Middle Shabelle region.

Police arrived at the scene of the blast, removing the bodies of the two soldiers and launched an operation.

No group has claimed the responsibility for Sunday’s explosion, but such attacks are often carried out by Al Shabab — an al Qaeda –linked group.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com