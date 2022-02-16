Two children dead as blasts hit Somali capital Mogadishu

Read Time: 1 Minute, 14 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least two children have been killed and 16 others, including three soldiers, sustained injuries in suicide and gun attacks carried out by al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The first attack took place in Kahda district, southern side of Mogadishu after a suicide explosion followed by an ambush attack on police station.

The group says it has destroyed the police station with a car bomb explosion following a brief seizure last night.

The group carried out the 2nd suicide car bomb in Dar Al-Salaam neighbourhood of Yaqshid district in the capital Mogadishu.

Somali police say at least two girls were killed and 16 others, including three soldiers, were wounded in the attack in Dar Al-Salaam.

In a statement, the police said the police and military forces in the capital had foiled the attacks by the militant group.

Three more attacks were also reported in Daynile, Elasha Biyaha and Hodan aimed at disrupting reinforcements, according to local residents.

Last week, at least six people were killed and 17 others were wounded in a suicide explosion hear the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

The al Qaeda – linked group claimed the responsibility for the attack, saying it had killed six electoral delegates from Somaliland.

Despite being driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, the al Shabab group continues to carry out suicide and gun attacks in and around the capital. The group still holds large swaths in south and central Somalia.

