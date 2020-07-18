Mareeg Media
Two African Union soldiers killed in Somalia explosion

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A roadside bomb explosion targeted an African Union troops’ convoy has killed at least two soldiers from Burundi.

In a statement, Somali-based group al Shabaab says it has killed two Burundian soldiers with African Union force in Somalia after an explosion hit their armored carrier in Burane town.

The group says several other soldiers onboard were also wounded in the bomb explosion.

The African Union force in Somalia remains unavailable to comment the bomb attack.

Some soldiers opened heavy fire after the attack, causing untold casualties, said Shabelle Media, a local radio based in Mogadishu.

The insurgents stepped up their deadly attacks targeting African Union, Somali and foreign partners of Somalia.

The group has carried out a suicide attack on a convoy carrying Somali army chief near the country’s army hospital in Mogadishu, killing at least 3 people

