Saturday, Apr 09, 2022.

Somalia

Two African Union soldiers killed in al Shababa attack

Tuuryare
Read Time:36 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least two African Union soldiers have been killed and three others wounded on Friday in a mortar attack on an army base in south west of Somalia.

The attack took place near Burhakaba town in Bay region after al Shabab militants launched mortar attack on a military base manned by Ethiopian troops serving under African Union mission in Somalia.

In a statement, al Shabab said it had killed two soldiers and wounded three others in the shelling.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopian military or African Union mission over the claims.

Al Shabab –  an al Qaeda – linked group has battling more than a decade just to overthrow the UN-backed government of Somalia.

Tuuryare

