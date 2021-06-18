 Turkish Red Crescent distributes meat to thousands of families in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Turkish Red Crescent distributes meat to thousands of families in Somalia

Somalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

The Turkish Red Crescent on Thursday said that it distributed meat to thousands of families in need in Somalia’s capital ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice.

The aid group said that it gave the aid to more than 12,900 families in one week across Mogadishu, including over 9,000 families for the last two days.

Orhan Kokcu, head of the Turkish Red Crescent in Somalia, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that the Turkish aid group slaughtered 525 cattle and distributed the meat to families in different parts of the city.

He said the charity will continue to distribute aid in the Horn of Africa country ahead of the second Muslim festival, Eid al-Adha, to be observed late July.

The Turkish Red Crescent has been one of the leading aid groups in Somalia over the last 10 years. It also supports orphans throughout the country.

Read More
Af Soomaali

Taliska Xoogga Dalka oo ka war bixiyay Qarax ismiidaamin…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Af Soomaali

Lacag la siin jiray ciidamada Kenya ee ka howlgala…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Source: yenisafak.com

Muqdisho-Somalia           

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Puntland Presidency transferring weapons and equipments to…

AMISOM Statement on International Women’s Day

UK calls for 30% women’s quota in Somali elections

Somalia: Walking On A Tightrope Of Rights And COVID

sham trial of freelance journalist Kilwe by a Puntland…

Ma waxaa la dirirnaa kaligii-taliye Farmaajo  mise…

Somalia:Media workers condemns recurring violent attacks on…

Somalia:Al-Shabab Claim it was behind the attack at the…

Somali delegation visits to Gedo region

Secretary of State for Defence reiterates UK commitment to…

Dowladda Somalia oo shaacisay in laga hortegay Qorshe Kenya…

SJS condemns recent multiple journalists’ arrests in…

British Army trains 500th Somali soldier in infantry skills

Rebuilding Somalia’s Broken Justice System

Puntland authorities charge journalist Kilwe with attempted…

4 years later President Farmajo fulfills the hopes and…

Dagaal Culus oo ka dhacay Baydhabo, xilli looga diyaar…

Askari dil u geystay shacab ah oo lagu riday xukun nolol…

Turkey, UN condemn suicide attack in Somalia

Somali PM makes surprise visit to US military base

1 of 263

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.