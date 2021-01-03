Turkey, UN condemn suicide attack in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The United Nations and Turkey have strongly condemned a suicide explosion claimed by al Shabaab near the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Saturday’s attack that was carried out by an al Shabaab suicide bomber has targeted Turkish engineers working on road construction project outside Mogadishu, leaving four people, including a Turkish national dead.

Seven other people – four Turkish workers and three local security guards were also wounded in the bomb attack.

In a statement, UN office in Somalia deplored Saturday’s attack, calling it as a ‘callous and cowardly one”.

“We appalled and saddened by the vicious terrorist attack on Somali and Turkish workers, who were working on an important infrastructure project for the benefit of all Somalis”, the statement reads.

UN also sends its condolences and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured.

Meanwhile, Turkish foreign ministry said in statement that Ankara was saddened by an attack on their citizens near Mogadishu.

It says a Turkish citizen was killed and four others wounded and were taken into hospital in Mogadishu for treatment.

Turkey says such attacks by al Shabaab would never derail its support for Somali government based in the capital, Mogadishu.