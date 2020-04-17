Turkey sends coronavirus aid to Somalia

Turkey dispatched a planeload of medical supplies on Friday to Somalia in order to aid its fight against the novel coronavirus.

The aircraft will land in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

In line with its policy of helping countries in need, Turkey has dispatched aid to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, as well as Libya, Italy, and Spain, among others.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world.

The pandemic has killed over 146,000 people and infected some 2.17 million, while over 553,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Sources: ANADOLU