Turkey, Qatar condemn suicide attack in Somalia

Read Time: 58 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Turkish and Qatari governments have strongly condemned Friday’s suicide attack on a seafront restaurant in Somali capital Mogadishu, which killed six people and wounded seven others, including children.

In a statement released by Turkish ministry of foreign affairs said Ankara is deeply saddened to learn that six people had lost their lives in the terrorist attack on a seaside restaurant on Friday in Mogadishu.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the relatives and the people of Somalia, and wish speedy recovery to the injured”, the statement reads.

Turkey reiterated that Ankara would continue to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism

Meanwhile, Qatari government has also expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the bombing in Mogadishu that led to deaths and injuries.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar’s firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives or reasons.

The Ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims, the government, and the people of Somalia, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com