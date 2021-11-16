Turkey hands over military vehicles to Somalia

Read Time: 20 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali military has received military trucks and ambulance vehicles from Turkey in a bid to help the fight against al-Shabab – an al-Qaeda-linked group.

Somali military officials from the Ministry of Defense took over the vehicles from members of the Turkish Embassy in Somalia.

The ministry thanked Turkish government for its efforts to help the country’s army forces battling al Shabaab group.

