Somalia

Turkey condemns suicide attack in Somalia

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Turkey has condemned a terror attack in Somalia after a suicide car bomb attack on army camp has killed at least nine people in Mogadishu.

In a statement released by Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Ankara deplored the suicide explosion claimed by an al Qaeda linked al Shabaab in Somalia.

The Ministry calls the explosion as ‘a heinous terrorist act’.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Somalia and wish a speedy recovery to the wounds”, the statement reads.

Turkey has strong historical ties with Somalia since 2011 after Ankara launched more than 150 development aid projects in the war-ravaged nation.

