Turkey condemns deadly suicide blast in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Turkey has strongly condemned the deadly suicide car bomb attack that killed at least ten people, including five soldiers on Wednesday in the Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

In a statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry said that “We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack in the capital Mogadishu”.

The ministry offered its condolences to the people and the government of Somalia.

Ankara also wished Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded.

It emphasized that Turkey would continue to stand by the friendly and brotherly people of Somalia in the fight against terrorism.

Somali-based group al-Shabaab claimed the responsibility for the attack, saying the target was a convoy carrying foreign officials in Mogadishu.

