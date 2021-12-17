TOGETHER WE RECORDED HISTORY IN KADUNA NUJ, I REMAIN IN CHARGE.

Read Time: 1 Minute, 3 Second

As I pen this thank you Message down, l am filled with immense gratitude to you all for daring the odds and staring a despot in the face, bracing up and damning him.

History was made as the Adamu Yusuf-led executives of the Nigeria union of journalists (NUJ) Kaduna State Council on December 16, 2021, handed over to me alongside others cleared by the Credential Committee.

To all Kaduna Journalists, l am grateful for the overwhelming support.

Even though there was an effort to provoke us and drag our noble Profession to disrepute by those that attempted to impose leadership on our Council, we were matured and resisted their ploy to behave like “garage boys” even as they broke into our secretariat like mere Criminals to conduct a charade of a Swear ‐in that is ridden with illegality.

l want to assure you that the Kaduna Nuj is firmly under safe hands, as all relevant documents were handed over to me by the outgone executives.

Keys to our Secretariat were also handed over to me.

Thank you for the support, keep praying and never shy away from advising us how to move our council forward.

God bless Nuj

God bless Kaduna state

God bless Nigeria

Farida Abubakar

Kaduna Nuj Council Chairman.

