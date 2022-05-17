Three people wounded as blast hits café shop near Mogadishu

Read Time: 41 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least three people have been wounded on Tuesday in a grenade bomb attack on a café shop in Bal’ad town of Middle Shabelle region, some 30km north of Somali capital Mogadishu.

An eyewitness said suspected al Shabab militants hurled a grenade bomb at the restaurant frequented by soldiers, leaving three people wounded.

He says rescue workers evacuated the victims into hospital.

Colonel Hussein Mo’alim Abdulle, police chief in the town said that the wounded were the chairman of Bal’ad court, a local chief Marere village and an elder, whom he said a peace-activist.

Abdulle said the attacker had fled the scene, but being pursued by security forces in the town.

No group says it has carried out Tuesday’s explosion, but such attacks are often claimed by al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group.

