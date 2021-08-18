 The situation in Somalia could turn to chaos if unchecked * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


The situation in Somalia could turn to chaos if unchecked

Somalia
By MM 0

The Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan has raised concerns that it could encourage other Islamist militant groups around the world, such as al-Shabab in Somalia. Experts warn that when and if international forces there try to hand over security to the Somali government, the world could see a repeat of what happened in Afghanistan.

Former Somali intelligence official Abdulsalam Gulaid says Somalia could see a similar development unless the Somali government ends its overdependence on international troops.

He spoke Monday, one day after pro-al-Shabab media outlets in Somalia celebrated the fall of Afghanistan’s government to the Taliban.

Gulaid said that although al-Shabab does not possess the military power of the Taliban, he has no doubt nothing will stop them if they choose that path. In April, Somali armed forces assumed a lead role in their operations, as laid out in a Somalia Transition Plan approved by the government and the African Union Mission in Somalia, AMISOM.

The plan is a strategy in which AMISOM peacekeepers will gradually transfer security responsibilities to Somali security agencies before a pullout.

Read More
Af Soomaali

Madaxwenaha Koofur Galbeed oo Muqdisho soo gaaray

MM 0
Somalia

The Afghanistan model for Somali peace negotiations

MM 0

The plan signed in 2018 includes a troop reduction.

 

SOURCE: VOA

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Somalia’s PM set for a maiden trip to Kenya after…

US adds two senior Al-Shabaab leaders to global terror list

Turkey’s latest donation of $30 million to Somalia stirs…

Somalia Rejects AU Ideas for Scaling Back Peacekeepers

Somalia: Call for urgent action following…

Tigray forces vow ‘warm welcome’ in face of new…

3 militants killed in southern Somalia

Japan Contributes to Explosive Hazard Management in Somalia

Somalia sets deadline for licence applications

Somali forces nab senior Al-Shabab commander in central…

Somali government planning to repatriate Somali soldiers in…

Applications for Chevening Scholarships now open for Somalis…

Somali army kills over 200 al-Shabab militants in 3-week…

Somaliland parliament elects new speaker

The new senators of Somalia’s South West state  

Al-Shabab militant kills 3 Kenyans in border town

Climate change and conflict threaten Somali herders

Somalia raises alarm over food shortage

Somali army says captures key areas from Shabab militants

Somalia and AU discuss contested post-AMISOM report

1 of 268

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.