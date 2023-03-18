The ruling party UDA strongly oppose Raila Odinga Mass action plan

Read Time: 1 Minute, 49 Second

Mareeg.com-Secretary General of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Hon. Cleophas Malala addressing the press in Nairobi.

By Bernard Mulwa

The Secretary General of the rulling Party, United Democratic Alliance UDA Hon. Cleophas Malala together with a section of Members of Parliament from Nyanza, Taita Taveta, Machakos and Makueni regions has today come out strongly in opposing mass action planned for Monday 20 March 2023 by the opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The association of Kamba community led by Senator for Kitui County Hon. David Musila, urged the Kamba community not to be deceived by Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka who is supporting Raila Odinga. “We want to make it clear that if Kalonzo is in support of the mass action, it is not all Kamba community supporting this, Hon. Joe Mutambo said the Kamba community supports President William Ruto.

Addressing a news conference today in Nairobi, the leaders said the serious economic crisis that the country is facing today were perpetrated by the former President Uhuru Kenyatta hand shake with Raila Odinga.

The leaders also challenged Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka not to mislead the Kamba Community since he has been in the government for over 40 years and he has done nothing good for the community. “They want to overthrow the government through the escalating cost of living, as the shilling contuse to shrink against the Dollar” the leaders said in a statement.

ODM leader Raila Odinga have previously said that on the 20th of March 2023 he is going to hold a mass action across the country making that day a holiday.

In a separate news conference in Nairobi, the Secretary General of United Democratic Alliance, Cleophas Malala refuted the claims and warned Raila Odinga that he will be met with the full force of the law.

Hon. Malala said UDA is more focused on developments – reducing the cost of living and the price of food commodities, housing and Fertilizer prices.

Mrs. Noeline Adagala, a Jubille candidate from Taita Taveta echoed her sentiments and said they will not take part in the mass action rather they will work and support President William Ruto since they have joined the UDA party and have become official members.

