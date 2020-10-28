The Right Way and the Wrong Way to Control COVID19 * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com-There are only a couple of countries in the world that have completely

prevented COVID19 from infecting their people and I live in one of

them, thank god.

We don’t wear masks and our hospitals function normally. We are not

afraid to meet anyone, to go anywhere and any cough we develop is no

cause for alarm.

When COVID19 first began to sweep the planet back in March, 2020 our

leaders closed our borders and shut down the airlines arriving here.

All passengers and land arrivals after March 20 went directly to a 14

day quarantine, isolation. All those who arrived in the days before

the lockdown were taken to quarantine and tested as well as those in

their immediate family and friends they had been in contact with.

Only one domestic transmission has taken place, that being in early

April, a husband returning from the border who infected his wife. Over

four hundred have tested positive while in quarantine but no one

inside the country ever tested positive since, and over 40,000 tests

have been done.

As a second wave of COVID19 begins to sweep through those countries

that opened their bars, restaurants and cafes we remain under a

modified lockdown. All hotels, bars, restaurants, cafes and pastry

shops remain closed but pretty much all else are open.

Vehicle traffic is almost shut down, with no public transport or

taxi’s and no non-permitted private vehicles are allowed. Even

permitted vehicles must be off the streets by 8pm.

For some this has been a real hardship and hunger has shown its face

here. The number of people begging on the streets has become apparent.

Life is hard under lockdown, make no mistake. We all hope that more

aid for the hungry is made available by our government.

Many millions of dollars have been donated by our fellow countrymen

and women outside our country to help purchase state of the art

testing equipment that is now available everywhere.

No one here is afraid for COVID19 was contained at our borders even

though over 20,000 or our people have returned home. We maybe riding

our bicycles, if we are lucky, walking if not, but nobody seems to

really mind. The air is certainly cleaner and our neighborhoods are

quieter thanks to our cars being parked in our driveways for the past

7 months.

The president of our country said it best early on in this pandemic.

“We don’t know where this came from and we don’t know where it is

going…”, so all we can do is hunker down and wait it out. Those

countries, especially the rich, western ones, couldn’t seem to do

this, their people just don’t seem to know how to bite the bullet for

whatever time it takes and now they are getting hammered worse than

before. Thank god we have a government here that cares for its

people’s wellbeing first and foremost, and to hell with the economic

consequences.

What comes first, the almighty dollar (or euro?) or the health of your people?

Personally, I think how so many societies have begun to crack, if not

break, yet, under COVID19, foretells calamities to come when climate

disaster begins to seriously affect the planet. If governments and

social systems based on private accumulation over the peoples needs

predominate, as seen by the reaction to COVID19, major environmental

disasters will turn into calamities, for how can leaders confined by

an ideology of greed and avarice do what is really best for their

people rather than the super wealthy?

p.s. You may wonder what the two countries I mentioned are that have

had no COVID19 domestic transmissions? Good luck finding out from the

MSM. Maybe this will help.

Thomas C. Mountain is an historian and educator who has been living

and reporting from Eritrea since 2006. Reach him at thomascmountain at

g mail dot com.