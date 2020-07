In Somalia, two young doctors are in the fight of their lives. As the coronavirus begins to claim its first victims, they volunteer in the capital’s only designated Covid-19 ward.

Despite their bravery, people are dying because the hospital lacks vital medical equipment. Officially, fewer than 100 Somalis have been killed by Covid 19.

But BBC Africa Eye goes to one of the city’s main cemeteries, where the gravediggers tell a different story.