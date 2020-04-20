The Gangster Head of the WHO

The head of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom

Gebreyesus, was a senior capo for the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front

(TPLF) gangster mafia that ruled Ethiopia from 1991-2018. During that

time he served as Health Minister and Foreign Minister, cementing his

credentials as a member of the inner circle of what was one of if not

the most corrupt, brutal and genocidal regimes to set foot on this

planet in the past 30 years.

From 2007 to Ethiopia’s Peaceful Revolution in 2018 Dr. Tedros was

complicit in the TPLF’s crime of genocide against the Somali people of

the Ogaden with the genocidal blockade of food and medicine to the

region. He was part of expelling the Red Cross and Doctors Without

Borders from the Ogaden during a series of Cholera outbreaks and in

helping deny medicine to the Somali Ogadenis he oversaw the deaths of

untold thousands during a series of historical droughts, famines and

epidemics.

Dr. Tedros did not just cover up cholera epidemics, he was complicit

in a medicine blockade to those affected.

And this ganster is today the head of the WHO? How the hell did this

happen? Deja Vu Anthony Lake, the CIA and UNICEF?

In 2016 a revolutionary situation was developing in Ethiopia with the

TPLF mafia’s days clearly numbered. Dr. Tedros read the writing on the

wall and made himself “available” to serve the interests of Pax

Americana at the UN. Being the USA is the major contributor to the WHO

his vetting for its head by the CIA was a must. Having demonstrated

suitablity for the job by overseeing genocide made him eminently

qualified and during the early days of the Trump Regime in 2017 he

made his move from the sinking ship in Addis Ababa to Switzerland and

the fat salaries of the UN.

Today he finds himself on the hot seat with a 100 year global flu

pandemic raging. For almost three years he remained quiet about the

almost total lack of preparation at the WHO for what numerous panels

had warned was inevitable, a highly contagious and deadly virus

quickly spreading across the world. Where were the stockpiles of

protective supplies the public health professionals called for,

repeatedly. Where were the stockpiles of medical equipment? Where were

the testing kits the esteemed Doctors urgently spoke of?

Where was Dr. Tedros? Holding press conferences expressing the urgency

of the matter? Raising a hue and cry about the potential for disaster

predicted by his professional colleagues?

Dr. Tedros was missing in action to put it simply, his silence was

deafening, just as was his silence when his “comrades” in the once

Marxist Leninist Hoxha-ite TPLF mafia in Ethiopia blockaded medicine

during a cholera epidemic.

No preparation leads to crisis management and Dr. Adhanom “admitting

mistakes were made” by this failure of leadership in the face of a

global crisis. But then what should we expect from someone who made

his bones complicit in mass murder in the Ogaden?

Thomas C. Mountain is an historian and educator, living and reporting

from Eritrea since 2006. See thomascmountain on Facebook and he can

only be contacted via email at thomascmountain at g mail dot com