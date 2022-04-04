Kenya:The First and the highly advanced Cancer treatment center in Sub-Sahara Africa.

Read Time: 3 Minute, 48 Second

Kenya. April, 04. 2022

By Benard Mulwa-Healthcare Global Enterprises limited, leading oncology chain in India, has today unveiled Elekta Versa HD, an advanced linear accelerator designed to treat a broad spectrum of cancers and significantly enhance patient care.

Versa HD, the first in Sub-Sahara region of Africa provide clinicians with the dual flexibility to deliver conventional therapies to treat a wide range of tumours, as well as high-precision targeted therapies for treating highly complex Cancers.

As an integrated treatment system, it helps address the evolving challenges of modern day cancer management while providing patients with best-in-class treatment and high-quality clinical care. The technology helps minimize the radiation dose to healthy tissues and improve quality of life.

The Elekta Versa HD will reduce the overall patient treatment duration currently up to 5 to 7 weeks currently for standard treatment to a maximum of 1 week with the overall advantage of considerable reduced treatment side effects experienced among patients being treated using hypofractionated regimens. This is enabled through protection of organs at risk and normal tissue.

The Elekta Versa HD can treat up to 150 patients in a day. Patients who utilize the Elekta Versa HD will have an access to the best outpatient Oncology care at Healthcare Global Cancer care Kenya and the region.

Speaking at the occasion, Hon. Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Health, Kenya, said, it is truly commendable that healthcare Global cancer centre is the first hospital to introduce this latest technology in the Sub-Sahara region of Africa. Elekta Versa HD will help improve the quality of life of oncology patients and rationalize treatment costs of tumour diseases in the region.

Dr. Manoj Shah, Chairman, MP Shah Hospital, said the establishment of Elekta Versa is a partnership between MP Shah Hospital and healthcare global and is one of the best model in the world. “we are excited to collaborate with HCG Cancer hospital, which is committed to enhancing the accessibility of quality cancer care. Elekta Versa HD is using precision radiation therapy to work towards a future where everyone can benefit from precise and individual tailored radiotherapy treatment”. With Versa HD, clinicians can deliver cutting-edge radiation therapy and offer people dealing with cancer a prolonged, disease-free life.

Mareeg.com- Pathologists Lancet Kenya (PLK) has confirmed the appointment of Ms. Mwende Musunga as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PLK East Africa.

Ms. Musunga will lead a team of 400 + employees across East Africa , delivering quality diagnoses for patients in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda. She will also oversee the growth strategy across the region, where PLK aims to increase access to quality diagnostic care by expanding its network.

Announcing this appointment after the board meeting, the Chair to the Board of Directors Mr. Stephane Carre reinforced the belief and support the organization has in Ms. Musunga, stating that this move is in tandem with PLK’s ambition to be the leading pathologists laboratory in the region.

“We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Ms. Musunga as the managing director who will continue to lead the company In the last months demonstrated that she has the necessary expertise and fortitude to take PLK through transformation & into our next growth phase. Under her leadership, we will be able to widen our net, catering to more patients and partnering with more hospitals, increase access to quality and affordable tests, consequently improving the healthcare of the communities we serve,” said Mr. Carre

Pathologist Lancet Kenya is part of Cerba Lancet Africa (CLA), a leading network of clinical pathology and medical diagnosis laboratory in Africa.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Musunga said, “I look forward to the journey that lays ahead. PLK is a leading brand that has the widest network of pathologists in East Africa offering quality and affordable diagnoses. My goal is to ensure that we maintain and grow our positive brand offering as we drive innovation & changes within our organization, to reach more people across East Africa. I am honoured to work with leading pathologists, with whom we will contribute to the strengthening of our healthcare systems. ”

As a leading diagnostic laboratory in East Africa, PLK is banking on a strengthened leadership team with deep market knowledge and expertise to drive the uptake of its services, across the region.