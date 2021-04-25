 The death of Ambassador Boubacar Diarra, former AU Representative for Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
The death of Ambassador Boubacar Diarra, former AU Representative for Somalia

Statement on the death of Ambassador Boubacar Diarra, former AU Representative for Somalia

Mogadishu – April 25, 2021; It is with grief and immense sadness that the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has learnt of the passing away of Ambassador Boubacar Gaoussou Diarra, who was the AU Special Representative for Somalia and Head of AMISOM from 2010 to 2012. 

AMISOM will remember Ambassador Diarra for working tirelessly to lay the foundation of peace, security, reconciliation and nation-building for Somalia. It was during his tenure as Head of AMISOM that Al-Shabaab was driven out of Mogadishu, and “Operation Free Shabelle” was undertaken to bring security and economic revival to greater Mogadishu and Lower Shabelle region.

“We, the staff of AMISOM, honour his legacy and mourn the loss of this great son of Africa. We convey our deep-felt condolences to the family of Ambassador Diarra and the people and the Government of Mali. Ambassador Diarra served with commitment and dedication to the AU effort in support of the People and Government of Somalia and their profound aspiration for peace and security.

“His indelible footprint shall always be synonymous with counter terrorism, peacebuilding and post-conflict reconstruction across the continent, from Somalia to Burundi and to Mali,” said Ambassador Francisco Madeira, the AU Special Representative for Somalia and Head of AMISOM.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

