Ten killed as rival clan militias fight in Somalia

WANLAWEYN, Somalia — At least ten people have been killed and scores sustained injuries when rival clan militias clashed in Wanlaweyn town of Lower Shabelle region, some 90 km north west of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The inter-clan fighting broke out over a pastoral land, amid a severe drought that put half of the country’s population in need of food assistance

Abdikani Mohamed Hassan, a local official, said ten people were killed and nearly 15 more were also wounded in the skirmish.

Hassan said those killed in the tribal combat are from both sides. The wounded, he said, were taken to health centers in the town and the capital city of Mogadishu for medical treatment.

He also called on all sides to exercise restraint, refrain from violence and promote dialogue to address the situation.

Since the collapse of central government in 1991, disputes over water wells and grazing fields have been at the center of the clashes between tribes across Somalia.

