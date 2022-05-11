Suicide blast kills 4 people, ahead of Somalia’s presidential election

Read Time: 56 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least four people, including two soldiers, were killed and seven others were also wounded in a suicide explosion on Wednesday in the Somali capital Mogadishu, amid a busy electioneering period.

A man wearing a suicide vest blew himself up at a busy checkpoint on a road leading to the international airport in the capital Mogadishu, leaving four people dead, a witness said.

Al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group claimed the responsibility for the explosion.

The group says a suicide bomber stroke several senior government officials while on their way to Afisyoni tent where presidential candidates will outline their political manifesto on Wednesday.

Somalia is preparing to hold a long-delayed presidential election that was slated take place on May 15 in the capital Mogadishu.

The election is more than a year behind schedule due to political row between the outgoing president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and his premier Mohamed Hussein Roble.

Farmajo attempted to extend his rule by two years when his term ended in February last year, triggering fierce clash between his soldiers and others loyal to the opposition leaders in Mogadishu.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com