Read Time: 10 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A suicide bomber has blown himself up near presidential palace in the Somali capital Mogadishu, with multiple civilian casualties have been reported.

Keep your eyes on Mareeg.com for more updates.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com