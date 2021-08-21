Sudan vows to support peace efforts in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Sudan on Friday vowed to support the efforts to achieve peace and stability in Somalia in cooperation with all Somali parties and the regional and international partners.

Sudan welcomed the recent agreement reached between the African Union (AU) Commission and the federal government of Somalia to extend the mandate of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), said Sudan’s foreign ministry in a statement.

The ministry stressed AMISOM’s important role in pushing the peace efforts in Somalia since its deployment.

The statement further pointed to the importance of supporting the federal government of Somalia to implement the national security strategy, conduct training and build the Somali security capabilities to actively contribute to ensuring sustainable security and stability in Somalia.

On Thursday, the AU announced that it reached a deal with the federal government of Somalia to extend the mandate of AMISOM which was established in 2007.

The AMISOM is set to gradually hand over the security responsibilities to the Somali security forces

Muqdisho-Somalia