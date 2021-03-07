Statement on the death of Ambassador Nicolas Bwakira * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mogadishu, March 7, 2021 — It was with grief and immense sadness that AMISOM learnt of the passing away of its first Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission to Somalia and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Nicolas Bwakira.

Ambassador Bwakira was a true African. In very trying circumstances, he strategically positioned the Mission for the daunting tasks it was set to perform. This ensured the Liberation of the capital Mogadishu and the consolidation of the position of the fledgling Somali state institutions in the ensuing years.

AMISOM will remember Ambassador Bwakira for his mediatory role between the Transitional Federal Government of Somalia and other Somali stakeholders and his tireless effort in mobilizing regional and continental leaders and the international community at large, to better understand the plight of the Somali People and generously support the efforts for the restoration of peace and security in the country.

“We, the staff of AMISOM”, stand in salute and pay homage to this great son of Africa and convey our deep-felt condolences to Madame Bwakira, the children and other members of the bereaved family of Ambassador Nicolas Bwakira, to the people and the Government of Burundi, his beloved country. May his soul rest in eternal peace”, said Ambassador Madeira, Head of the African Union Mission in Somalia, AMISOM.