Stadium Mogadishu hosts first official football league after regaining its glamour * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Stadium Mogadishu hosts first official football league after regaining its glamour

Following its reopening by the end of June this year, Somalia’s national football facility, Stadium Mogadishu, has opened its doors to the first official football league in 16 years.

This is the annual Somali Domestic Youth Football League, which until now is the most youthful sporting event in the country. Hosting the youth league at Stadium Mogadishu means a lot to the teens participating in the competition who were all born during the years that the facility had been serving as a military ground.

Somali Football Federation president, Abdiqani Said Arab, accompanied by his deputy Ali Abdi Mohamed and the head for the youth development committee, Abdalla Mahmoud Hersi, honoured the director general of the ministry for youth and sports, Isaq Hashi Jimaale, to kick the first ball of the youth event.

Before the match kick off, the musical band of Somali police forces, was invited to the stadium where they beat the Somali national anthem and made some exhibitions to entertain people.

“We are not only teaching these children football, but we are also teaching them the meaningfulness of patriotism and that is why we have invited the musical band and the national anthem was beaten there” Somali Football Federation president, Abdiqani Said Arab, explained.

Jaber Bin Hayaan youth football team, won Wednesday’s opening match after defeating their rivals of Kaaraan Youth team by 2-1, while Yaaqhiid and Banadir Zone shared points after a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Friday is reserved as a resting day, according the schedules of the competition, but two matches will be played on Saturday.

 

Somali Football Federation Media Department

Email:info@somsoccer.com

