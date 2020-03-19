SOYDA organization tries to handle spread of COVID-19 in Somalia

The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is the most serious global health security threat in decades. More than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported to WHO, and more than 8000 people have lost their lives. More than 80% of all cases are from two regions – the Western Pacific and Europe. Our hearts go out to all who have been affected by the outbreak, and we are deeply grateful to the thousands of healthcare workers who are on the front lines helping their communities.

SOYDA organization is one of the national organizations working on humanitarian intervention in Banadir and Lower Shabelle region through provision of primary health care services as well as nutrition and other humanitarian interventions, however, having the working is main beneficiaries are vulnerable and displaced population in Banadir and Lower Shebelle region and the field staff are in contact of huge number of these displaced community members.

In this back drop, SOYDA management team having seen the spreed of the COVID-19 spread across the globe and one case detected in Mogadishu Aden Adde airport, hence creating concern on the severity and the vulnerability of Somali communities due its poor health system nature as well as livelihood.

Thus, SOYDA management team have organize a day for its 60 health project staff training/workshop to enable equip them with the right information and to enable them cascade the same to the communities they are serving, hence the training was meant to serve the field staff with better awareness and step taken in the event of the CONVID-19 spread in either their working areas or to IDPs in which they are providing primary health care services.

PRESS RELEASE by SOYDA