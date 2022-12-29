South Sudan cleft lip patients get surgeries

Read Time: 2 Minute, 46 Second

By Bernard Mulwa.

A team of medical surgeons and consultants from Bela Risu foundation has provided surgeries service to children and adults with cleft lip deformities from Wau in northwestern, South Sudan.

This comes amid efforts by the foundation to provide life-changing and hope-restoring surgeries to children and adults with cleft lip and palate deformities.

According to South Sudan Medical Journal 2022 August, Armed conflict is devastating to the health system, is a public health concern and recovery is an enormous challenge. The independence of South Sudan in 2011 brought much hope. However, eight years later, the country is still at conflict with itself. Although rich in resources, it is ranked among the poorest in the world and depends on donor funding for most service delivery, especially health. In an international context, promoting the localization of humanitarian aid and the integration of health services, there is a lot to learn from the roles being played by healthcare workers (HCWs) throughout the conflict in South Sudan.

Nyawiir Longar Mayek, 4years old, the last born of 4, is the only one with cleft lip and cleft palate deformity. Her mother was devastated when she was born, she had never came across any other person with similar condition. She didn’t know what to do She was in and out of hospitals because Nyawiir often had respiratory infections as a result of her congenital deformity.

She was always worried about her daughter growing up with a cleft, “how will she cope with people staring at her, children making fun of her appearance” her mother, Ayok Ayak says.

Nyawiir became conscious of her appearance from a tender age. Other children and adults used to make fun. Ayok was informed about the outreach program by a healthcare worker, She was skeptical initially Couldn’t have imagined that her daughters condition could be fixed Nyawiir’s cleft lip and cleft palate was repaired, she is now beam with confidence.

Cleft lip and palate is among the most common congenital disabilities found among live birth. According to data from Center for Disease Control and prevention CDC.

The visibility facial defect not only has detrimental effects on feeding, development of language, and hearing but also on psychological development due to the social stigma attached to it. “Despite its common occurrence, it remains a surgically neglected disease due healthcare policies prioritizing the management of communicable and non- communicable disease such as Malaria, Tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS Diabetes and Cancer among others”, Dr. Martin Kamau, CEO Bela Risu Foundation said in a statement.

“We conducted a needs assessment and the data obtained identified the absence of Comprehensive Cleft Care in the Sub-Saharan region of Africa. We also noted an increased demand for orthodontics, nutritional support, and speech therapy services amongst cleft patients. Previously, medical teams had to travel long distances to provide orthodontic, speech therapy, and nutritional support services and as a result, being expensive and logistically difficult to execute, hence the consideration of BMC to be part of the solution, added Dr. Kamau.

In addition, Smile Train Senior Program Director East and Southern Africa Mrs. Jane Ngige-Muturi commended Bela Risu for their consistency in providing quality cleft surgery, stating that Smile Train’s vision is to ensure that patients with cleft are able to receive holistic care closer to their doorsteps.

