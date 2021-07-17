 South Korea to evacuate anti-piracy unit in Somalia after COVID-19 outbreak * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


South Korea to evacuate anti-piracy unit in Somalia after COVID-19 outbreak

Somalia
By MM 0

South Korea is to airlift all troops of the anti-piracy Cheonghae unit from the coast of Somalia after six people on board a destroyer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The country’s defense ministry said Friday that Seoul will send aerial tankers to the Cheonghae Unit, currently on a mission aboard the 4,400-ton Munmu the Great destroyer, after 80 out of 300 troops showed symptoms similar to COVID-19, Yonhap reported.

The military said the anti-piracy unit left South Korea in February. The troops left in February unvaccinated, but some members were able to receive vaccinations overseas beginning in May, according to Herald Business.

The defense ministry expressed regret after local press reports suggested the government “did not take any measures” to prevent the spread of the virus on the destroyer, the report said.

Seoul defended its decision on vaccines for the unit, citing changes in guidelines. Health authorities initially said the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines need to be stored at minus 79 degrees Celsius, but in June global guidelines confirmed the vaccine could be stored in a refrigerator at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for up to one month.

Read More
Af Soomaali

Xubnaha guddiga Baarlamaanka Jubbaland ee qabashada…

MM 0
Af Soomaali

Ciidamada Dowladda iyo kuwa Galmudug oo la wareegay…

MM 0

In February, South Korean troops under age 30 whose only option was the Pfizer vaccine could not access it either before or during mission partly due to Pfizer storage requirements that later were revised, according to Seoul.

Soldiers also were tested before beginning their missions. According to News 1, soldiers underwent COVID-19 tests twice, on Jan. 25 and Feb. 5. Each individual also was banned from contact with others for two weeks after the first test, the report said.

Troops on board began to show symptoms June 28, which included fever and coughing, according to reports.

The 31st batch of the Cheonghae Unit contributes to international efforts to maritime security in the Gulf of Aden. The unit includes a team of South Korean SEALs.

Source: https://www.upi.com/

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Puntland security minister escapes bomb attack in Somalia

Berbera Port container terminal officially launched

IGAD Council of Ministers holds 72nd extraordinary meeting

The maritime tussle between Kenya and Somalia – and what…

Somalia’s First Female Taekwondo Athlete to Compete in…

ACC’s oversight role in transparent, fair and democratic…

Somalia: FM meets with his Azerbaijani counterpart on the…

Somalia’s national football team in Doha for FIFA Arab…

UN projects 2.8 million to face acute food insecurity,…

Turkish Red Crescent distributes meat to thousands of…

The Enemy Within: Puntland Claims of Gains Against…

Kenya, Somalia agree to keep diplomatic channels of…

Abdellatif Salef: Somalia sack coach, calling him…

Pentagon Weighs Proposal to Send Dozens of Troops Back to…

Six Al-Shabab militants killed in southern Somalia

Kenya to reopen its embassy in Somalia

Deislamization of Puntland-Abortion, FGM, what’s next?

Azerbaijani FM informs ambassador of Somalia about…

Somali military kills 17 militants in Hiiraan region

1 of 264

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.