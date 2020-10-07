Sometimes Trump Gets It Right * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com-Donald Trump is living proof that you don’t have to be intelligent to

be a billionaire. You just need a rich daddy and to be completely

dishonest.



With all the stupidity and lies we hear from Trump sometimes he gets

it right. In this rare case what he said at the UN regarding China and

COVID19 was pretty spot on.



In December of 2019 authorities in China knew about this new virus

killing people. The doctors who had publicized this threat were

threatened and forced to publically recant their warnings. Later one

of the doctors who lead the way in exposing this danger was infected

with COVID19 and expired.



It wasnt very long before China began locking down the country to

various extents. Travel was restricted throughout China and residents

in the epicenter of Wuhan completely quarantined. All domestic flights

and trains in China were suspended.



Yet China did NOT suspend flights leaving the country. Thousands of

expates and Chinese citizens flew out of China and spread this

dangerous virus internationally.



Why did the Chinese authorities lockdown their own country yet allowed

potential hosts of this disease to leave China in their thousands?

This flies in the face of basic disease control and allowed a

nationally based epidemic to become an international pandemic that

will eventually kill maybe two million people or more.



China has almost completely controlled COVID19 in their country and if

they had suspended all international flights when they imposed their

national lockdown the world today would most likely be free from

COVID19.



Donald Trump pretty much said all this in his prerecorded address to

the UN General Assembly. After all his lies and stupidity for once

Trump got it right.



Thomas C. Mountain is an historian and educator living and reporting

from Eritrea since 2006. Reach him at thomascmountain at g mail dot

com.