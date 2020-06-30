Somaliland blamed for doubling down on extreme media censorship

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somaliland, a self-declared state has called on receiver providers to remove Universal and Star TV channels from their watchable cable lists, said in a statement released by Ministry of Information of Somaliland.

The self-declared state seems to have been ‘doubling down’ on press censorship by using extreme measures to silence journalists.

The decision to targeting the stations also sparked an outcry among media groups, who denounced the ruling made on Monday, 29 June by the Somaliland Ministry of Information.

In a statement released by Somali media rights group, said the move came after the stations refused to broadcast the speech of Somaliland President Muse Bihi on the night of 26 June.

The group has called the decision by Somaliland as ‘pure and simple’ harassment against media organizations.

“This is apparent coup de grace to the relentless and malicious attacks against media organizations in Somaliland”, the group said.

All media stations could be shut down if official directives are ignored, said, a journalist who asked to be anonymous because of reprisal attack on his life.