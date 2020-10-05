 Somaliland arrests two people for allegedly spreading Christianity * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somaliland arrests two people for allegedly spreading Christianity

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

HARGEISA, Somalia — Police in Somaliland, a self-declared state has arrested two people arrested and sent them into jail for allegedly spreading Christianity among the local residents in Hargeisa.

Feisal Hiis Elmi, police spokesman said the police soldiers had arrested two people who had converted from Islam to Christianity.

Elmi says the detainees were spreading Christianity among the local residents in Hargeisa.

He says the detainees would be brought into court.

 Somaliland police called on the public to be vigilant against such acts.

 

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

