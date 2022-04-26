Somalia’s Upper House re-elects Abdi Hash as new speaker

Read Time:29 Second
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s Upper House has on Tuesday re-elected Abdi Hashi Abdullahi the new speaker for a four-year term during a voting exercise held in the capital, Mogadishu.
The veteran politician won 28 votes, defeating his rivals — Salah Jama’, an ex Minister of Constitution and Mohamed Osman Dubbe, former Minister of Information.
Jama’ receieved 24 votes while Dubba secured only two votes in the first round of an election at Afisyini tent near Mogadishu airport.
The 54-seat senate house will elect two deputies today.
Stay tuned for more updates on elections in Somalia