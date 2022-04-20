Somalia’s Supreme Court rejects Fahad Yasin’s case over Hop086 seat

Read Time: 57 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s Supreme Court has rejected to rule the case filed by former intelligence chief Fahad Yasin against the suspension of the results of the Hop086 parliamentary seat election on February in Baladweyne town.

In a statement, the country’s Supreme Court chief Yusuf Bashe Ahmed, says the court has no jurisdiction and ability to hear appeals from administrative decisions in the elections.

Bashe says the court repudiated the case number E-som.17/2022 between Fahad Yasin and Federal Election Implementation Team [FEIT], citing the court’s lack of jurisdiction to rule the case.

On Tuesday, the high Court heard a debate between Yasin’s lawyer and the opposing side defending the electoral commission, the chief justice Bashe Yusuf has closed the court sitting and said he will make a final verdict shortly.

Yasin filed a lawsuit in court early this month after the election body FEIT nullified his election victory over what it termed as irregularities.

Last week, FEIT said in a statement a run-election for the disputed seat will be held in Baladweyne town, amid rejection by Hirshabelle state, which described the decision as illegal.

