Somalia’s religious scholars urge end to power struggle

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s religious schoolers council has on Tuesday called on the country’s president and his prime minister to end their political standoff which has stoked deep concerns towards the peace and stability of the Horn of Africa nation.

The council urged president Farmajo and his premier to focus on election conclusion.

They also urged electoral bodies to speed up the long-delayed polls.

The political tension escalated on late on Sunday when President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, suspended the executive powers of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

Farmajo accused the PM of abuse of land property owned by the country’s national army [SNA] and attempted to cover up an ongoing investigation into the looting of public land.

In a statement, PM Roble called Farmaajo’s move to suspend him as an outrageous decision, saying attempts to militarily take over his office is a violation of the constitution.

Roble said the consequences of the suspension will be solely shouldered by Farmajo whose term has ended in February this year and stayed in power for an extra one year.

On Monday, the United States warned that it would take action against those who obstruct Somalia’s journey to peace.

The US described attempts to oust Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble as “unacceptable” and reiterated calls for de-escalation of the rising tension, and end the rift through dialogue.

The power struggle between Farmajo and Roble was dragging on for months with each side fighting for election control, threatening the stability and state-building efforts in Somalia.

