Somalia's poll body sets date for elections of lawmakers * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

The date set for Somalia’s parliamentary election has been revised by Somalia’s Federal Indirect Elections Team (FIET) ahead of the country’s presidential elections which is slated for October 10 this year.

According to the timetable, the finalized list of Senatorial candidates is to be announced on July 24. Federal Member State parliaments will elect Senators between July 25 and July 28 and the results will be announced on August 1.

The assemblies of four regional states, including Southwest, HirShabelle, GalMudug and Jubbaland, will elect eight senators each.

Twenty-two seats allocated for Somaliland and Puntland in senate will be also be elected. Somaliland and Puntland get each gets 11 seats

The Candidates wishing to run for parliamentary seats should send their name and payments from 2 to 7 September.

FIET said that the election of the members of the lower house will take place from September 12 to October 2. Each Member will be elected by 101 delegates.

The 275 elected members will take the oath of office on October 7. The country’s presidential election is also expected to take place on October 10.