Somalia’s new foreign minister takes office

MOGADISH, Somalia – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, officially assumed his duties on Thursday from his predecessor H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud — in a ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Mogadishu. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid (Khadar), ministers, members of the House of People and Senate of Somalia, the Chair of the National Civil Service Commission, an official from the Office of the Auditor General, directors of the 17 Departments of Foreign Ministry as well as ambassadors and diplomats from the Ministry.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali-nur Hagi welcomed the new Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, and his deputy H.E. Mr. Mohamud Abdi Hassan (Pekos) and stressed that the ministry is engaged on many bilateral and multilateral fronts in furthering the foreign policy interests of Somalia abroad and at home. He praised the former Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud for his dedication and loyalty to the country throughout his service.

In a speech by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mohamed Abdirizak stated that during his one-year tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation he delivered key foreign policy priorities. He underlined his confidence in the new minister to continue with the implementation of the foreign policy vision of the President and Prime Minister and emphasised his readiness to support the minister to achieve this.

In his speech, the new Foreign Minister, H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali stipulated that the President of the Republic has articulated his foreign policy vision with the implementation of this delegated to the Prime Minister — with the Minister of Foreign Affairs responsible for the day to day operations. The Minister pledged to redouble efforts to achieve the set priorities and advance Somalia’s foreign policy interests.

Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid (Khadar) said in his closing speech in the ceremony that the Foreign Ministry reflects and shapes the image of the country whilst emphasising that the Ministry is the most significant Ministry with enormous responsibilities and tasks.

He praised the former foreign minister for his outstanding service to his country and wishes the new foreign minister success in performing his duties entrusted to him to keep pace with the country’s aspirations.

