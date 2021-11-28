Somalia’s new FM meets with Turkish envoy in Mogadishu

Read Time: 25 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisaid Muse Ali, has received on Sunday Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, Mehmet Yilmaz, on a courtesy visit.

Minister Ali and Ambassador Yilmaz discussed on bilateral relations and ways to strengthen the diplomatic ties between Ankara and Mogadishu.

Mr. Ali underlined his appreciation for Turkey’s support to the Federal Government of Somalia.

He also pledged that he would look forward to advancing further the strong bilateral relations between Turkey and Somalia.

