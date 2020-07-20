Somalia’s Minister of Health recieves $50K donation

Mogadishu, July 20, 2020The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali-Nur Haji, handed over on Monday to the Minister of Health and Social Care, H.E. Dr. Fawziya Abikar Nur, a check in the amount of $ 50,000 as financial assistance from the Islamic Solidarity Fund of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to face the repercussions of the COVID19 in all its health, humanitarian, economic and social dimensions.

The handover event held at the Ministry of Health was attended by the Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the OIC, Mr. Abdirizak Siyad Abdi, and other officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health.

On April 16, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed over to the Ministry of Health a check of US $ 100,000 as a financial contribution from IGAD in solidarity with Somalia to combat the Corona epidemic.

Since March 16, the Ministry of Health and Social Care has recorded 3,119 people infected with the Corona virus, including 1,457 recoveries and 93 deaths.